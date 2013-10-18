If You Want Your Next Trip To Be Frightful, Booking.com Has Some Hotels For You

The Queen Anne Hotel in San Francisco has the dubious honor of star billing in the latest TV ad for Booking.com –part of a new campaign in which the online accommodation bookings site promotes its 350,000+ properties by highlighting seven of America’s most haunted.

The campaign, created for the U.S. market by Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, is all about showing Booking.com’s commitment to offering customers just what they want–even if that’s a haunted hotel, the company’s chief marketing office Paul Hennessy explains.

So the TV ad, directed by the agency’s executive creative director Mark Bernath and produced by Concrete Films, uses every scary movie trailer technique in the book to show the experience of one visitor staying in 410–the suite where the ghost of Miss Mary Lake, headmistress of the girls school that previously occupied the hotel’s site, has been seen and sometimes (allegedly) attempts to tuck travelers into bed.





The Queen Anne also features along with six other hotels in movie-style posters hand-painted by movie poster illustrator Akiko Stehrenberger. The posters can be seen here and in the lobby of a U.S. movie theater near you from October 25.