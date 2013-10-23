The 10 Questions Every Brand Should Ask To Ensure It’s Simple Enough

But there’s a price to pay for everything–as our companies grow, so does their complexity. More offices and employees require more communications. Added product lines and services require more messages to larger and increasingly diverse audiences. And the evolution of digital technologies means there are new touch points and more communication channels through which to reach our customers. Among the complexities of growing organizations, it’s easy for executives to lose the ability to keep things simple for customers and employees alike.

We know, however, that simplicity sells. Our research indicates that consumers are not only seeking simpler brand experiences, but they’re actually willing to pay more for them. Companies that aren’t able to keep their interactions simple are therefore leaving money on the table.

But what makes a brand simple? To find out, our agency created a diagnostic tool to help executives determine how simple their company is. The more questions you can answer a definitive “yes” to, the closer your company is to reaping simplicity’s numerous rewards.

Senior leadership is key to implementing simplicity practices at your company. If not, consider whether your company has the business case in place to demonstrate the ROI of creating simpler experiences, and to get management to rally around simplicity initiatives.

We define purpose not as what you do for you customers, but why what you do matters. Your company’s purpose must be articulated in a way that is fresh and easy for employees to internalize and to live every day. Our research has shown that there is a direct correlation between commitment to company purpose and the ability to innovate more simply.

Think about whether your company has a well-articulated and well-communicated hierarchy of messages and visual tools that speak to each of your internal audiences. These elements are required to articulate a clear company purpose and to unify employees around it.