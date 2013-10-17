A Venture Lab For Big Data Startups

Cofounder Stamos Venios, who started Data Elite along with Aster Data founder Tasso Argyros, told Fast Company that the new venture lab and early-stage fund is centered on finding companies that employ engineers “who can tackle difficult subjects” and work on pioneering projects. One of the lab’s selling points is their advisors: The five to 10 companies Data Elite is planning to back will receive mentoring from a team that includes Facebook Head of Analytics Ken Rudin and Netflix Data Science Platform Architecture Manager Jeff Magnusson.

San Francisco-based Data Elite will announce their portfolio in January; the fund has not disclosed the amount of money raised from investors.