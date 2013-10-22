An “All You Can Eat” College Degree Could Be The Future Of Higher Education

The credit-hour has long been the fundamental currency of higher education. Pay your way through the required time in a course and earn a passing grade, and eventually with the right number and combination of credits, you get your degree–usually in two or four years.

But what if you could earn a degree as quickly or slowly as you can learn, regardless of whether you plodded through 80 hours in a classroom lecture?

That could be the next wave of higher education, as schools come under more pressure to cut costs while proving the value of expensive degrees and competing with the growing number of high-quality free online courses. Call it the decoupling of instruction and testing.

The disruptive idea is called “competency-based education,” and it’s gaining ground in the higher education world. A small handful of universities, such as Southern New Hampshire University, Northern Arizona University, and Western Governors University, are at the vanguard of this new model. The concept got a major endorsement in March when the U.S. Department of Education issued a letter to encourage schools to apply for accreditation for these experimental programs.

The most closely watched test so far is now set to launch in November as the University of Wisconsin system begins accepting applications for its new “Flex Option” degrees.

The program is targeted at more than 700,000 Wisconsin adults who never attempted or finished their diplomas, and is meant to help them jump in and get degrees at their own pace. The first available degrees are a liberal arts associates degree from University of Wisconsin Colleges; B.S. degrees in biomedical sciences diagnostic imaging, information science and technology, and nursing from University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, as well as a certificate in business and technical communication. But the options will probably soon expand.

The model is fundamentally different, however, than any other adult bachelor programs that you’ve heard of. Students will pay a flat subscription fee of $2,250 for three month’s of “all you can eat” access. During that time. they’ll be able to use the school’s instructional content online, its advisors, and other resources. More importantly, they’ll be welcome to try to pass as many “competency tests” as they want.