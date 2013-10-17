isoHunt Will Shut Down Operations Worldwide, Fined $110 Million

The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) has ultimately dismantled isoHunt, a BitTorrent and peer-to-peer search engine. IsoHunt and the MPAA were due to go to trial over copyright infringement on November 5th. It was announced today, however, that a settlement has been reached.

IsoHunt, founded by Canadian Gary Fung, will officially be shut down and the company has agreed to shell out $110 million to the MPAA, as outlined in the settlement.

Chris Dodd, the MPAA chairman, said that the settlement, “sends a strong message that those who build businesses around encouraging, enabling, and helping others to commit copyright infringement are themselves infringers and will be held accountable for their illegal actions.”

We reached out to BitTorrent for comment about isoHunt’s impending demise and they denounced the site, claiming, “It’s a misnomer to call these guys a BitTorrent site. We have no affiliation with them and are not a party to copyright infringement in any way. We never have been and never will be.”

Christian Averill, BitTorrent’s director of communications, went on to liken isoHunt to Facebook or Twitter in that these sites also use BitTorrent, but should not be classified as a so-called “BitTorrent site.”