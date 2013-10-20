Cosplay of Thrones: See the George R.R. Martin-Approved Costume That Won Comic-Con

Halloween is in October, and this year so is New York Comic-Con . What these two events have in common, of course, is costumes. While plenty of Halloween costumes are pop culture-related, at Comic-Con, it’s mandatory–the event always turn into an unofficial cosplay contest. This year, one bit of Game of Thrones-themed cosplay in particular ripped through the competition like a swarm of White Walkers .





To explain this cosplay here would be to spoil its effect. You’ll just have to watch the very short video above–all the way to the end– to get your answer. Perhaps the best part of the costume, at least that we’re willing to mention, is that it will dazzle fans of the HBO show and novices alike, as it contains no esoteric references. Anyone can clearly see why this entrant in the quiet cosplay contest deserves to sit atop an iron throne.