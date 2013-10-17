eBay Snags Apple’s Worldwide E-Commerce Head R.J. Pittman

EBay continues to double down on its efforts to reinvent itself as a critical e-commerce player, and today it announced a new hire who eBay Marketplaces president Devin Wenig says will help transform eBay: Apple ‘s former head of worldwide e-commerce, R.J. Pittman.

In his newly created position as senior vice president and chief product officer, Pittman will lead product strategy for eBay Marketplaces, the division that, for a fee, allows 25 million sellers to use the eBay platform to sell items to 124 million active users.

“eBay has begun to reinvent itself over the past few years, and is now in position to dramatically change the commerce landscape,” Pittman said in a statement issued by eBay.

The news comes two days after Apple’s highly publicized hire of Burberry CEO Angela Ahrendts, who will come on to reinvent the retail experience at brick-and-mortar Apple Stores.

At Apple, Pittman led the company’s worldwide e-commerce strategy and oversaw the expansion of its online retail presence to 38 countries over the course of his three years there. Before that, he headed up worldwide search properties at Google.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified Devin Wenig as CEO of eBay. He is the president of eBay Marketplaces. We regret the error.