5 Free Apps That Will Help You Master 3-D, Save Money, Go Hiking, And Much More

Level Money (iOS [Android coming soon!])

You thought it would be the last time–the last time!–your bank account spiraled into the red. But of course, like any good millennial, you blew your paycheck on a wild shopping spree of burritos and decorative gourds.

So let’s fix that. Level Money is the app that realizes that millennials spend money on weird things and, as told by Co.Design’s Mark Wilson, “designs around our contemporary impulses.”

Much like Mint (Level Money and Mint actually share a backend by Intuit), all you do is connect your bank account to the app, and it will analyze all of your income and expenses for you. Level Money’s biggest difference is on the front end–that it will leave you with one big number in one big circle: A “money meter” that explains how many dollars you have left to spend that day, in whatever combination of mustache wax, pickling spices, and calf-hugging denim you see fit.

All Trails (iOS and Android)

It’s mid-October and prime “peaking” season is here. So get out of the office and enjoy nature. The leaves outside are changing colors. You should look at them.