5 Surprising, Science-Backed Ways To Get Smarter Today

So it turns out that, contrary to what your SAT scores told you, we can actually get smarter day by day–depending on what we do with our days. As Annie Murphy Paul reports , intelligence isn’t set in stone–it’s fluid.

This fluidity comes from all sorts of things: the way we think about ourselves, the expertise we develop, the people we surround ourselves with. In short, the way we live our lives shapes our minds, in some seriously mysterious ways.

1) Your mind-set makes you smarter.

Carol Dweck, the Stanford psychologist, has identified two mind-sets that shape, well, our minds. There’s the fixed mind-set, in which you think your thinking abilities can’t change. Then there’s the growth mind-set, in which your thinking abilities can be developed.

“These beliefs matter,” Paul observes, “because they influence how we think about our own abilities, how we perceive the world around us, and how we act when faced with a challenge or with adversity.”

The question, then, is how to own our development–which is a matter of deliberate practice.

2) Your concentration makes you smarter.