Banksy Creates A Lordly Ronald McDonald Sculpture, Sends It Around To McDonald’s Restaurants

By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

Earlier in his “artist residency” underway in New York, Banksy unnerved (or delighted) meat eaters by driving a truck full of shrieking (stuffed) slaughterhouse-destined farm animals around the city.

Now, the artist has zeroed in on one of our largest meat purveying brands. A new installation pays unwanted homage to a meat-linked icon, Ronald McDonald. Banksy has created an imperious-looking statue version of Ronald (“the most sculpted figure after Christ,” notes the online audio guide) and added a performance art element–a “real live boy” who is tasked with shining those big red clown shoes.


As the Banksy site notes: “A fibreglass replica of Ronald McDonald having his shoes shined by a real live boy…will visit the sidewalk outside a different McDonald’s every lunchtime for the next week. Today: South Bronx.

