Data-Driven Insights On Landing Your Dream Job

You’ve spent most of your early life learning how to fit in. It’s a process called socialization –- we all want to belong, we all want to be a part of something, we all want to be accepted at some level. It’s a basic human need.

Now, all of a sudden you find yourself in a situation where you want a certain job. The problem is, so does everybody else.

You’ve done pretty well so far. But for the first time in your life, you have to learn how to stand out. One way to do this is to highlight your characteristics and traits that will help you land the job of your dreams.

All the hard work you put in learning the requisite skills needed to land your dream job are really just the tickets to admission. They may get you into the gym, but they won’t always get you a spot on a team.

And I’m not talking about the skills you’d normally see on a résumé. In fact, you’ve most likely assembled a résumé that spotlights everything you have learned and done. But what does it say about things such as the qualities that define you? That make you unique?

I’m a behavioral scientist, and the more I watch, the more I have learned that those abilities you mastered in school–programming or accounting, marketing or medicine–are not the only factors you need to worry about in landing that offer letter and, even more important, starting a satisfying and successful career. There are also those intangible things that define you and could work to your advantage if you only knew what employers really need.

Every company and position is unique and, as such, you should be looking to emphasize things specific to that mold. Those who are able to do that will be successful at the company and will be able to make a difference.

