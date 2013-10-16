Airbnb Just Hired Gowalla Cofounder To Focus On Mobile

With about half of Airbnb’s hosts using its mobile apps, the company has been hard at work to improve the mobile experience, and an update over the summer let hosts create listings and upload photos from their phones. Airbnb, which has hosted more than 8.5 million guests, made another high-profile hire last month, bringing on Chip Conley, founder of the Joie de Vivre boutique hotel chain, as head of global hospitality.