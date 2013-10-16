Indonesia Rising: China Is No Longer #1 For Cybercrime

Congratulations, Indonesian organized crime, hackers, and cyberspies: You’ve made your country number one in cybercrime. A new Akamai study found that Indonesia has edged China out to become the world’s top originating country for Internet attacks. In the company’s quarterly State of the Internet Report, it was revealed that Indonesian cybercrime is growing by leaps and bounds .

Thirty-eight percent of attack traffic monitored by Akamai originated in Indonesia, while second-place China was responsible for 33%. American IP addresses were responsible for under 10% of attack traffic. This is a big jump for Indonesia, which was responsible for only 21% in the first quarter of 2013. The wealthy BRIC-aspirant country is home to a robust cybercrime and digital government spycraft sector. In recent months, Indonesia even started a state-sponsored cyber army to defend national infrastructure against perceived cyberattacks by China, Russia, South Korea, and the United States.