Adidas Previews Its Smartwatch That Will Challenge The Nike FuelBand SE

Paul Gaudio, vice president of Adidas Interactive, told the crowd at GigaOM’s Mobilize conference that the company’s smartwatch for runners will be available Nov. 1 for $399. The smartwatch, which doesn’t require wearers to be tethered to a smartphone, can monitor heart rate, location, and speed, and can also provide coaching on the watch face or through Bluetooth headphones. SlashGear reports that the watch will include GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and an accelerometer, but lacks a digital compass.

Details are still scarce–for one, we don’t even know the name of the watch yet. Furthermore, Adidas doesn’t have plans at the moment to open its API, which could limit its potential.