Navigate The Brutal Rapids Of The Business World With Calculated Risk

Editor’s Note: This video is featured on our list of the most valuable, blunt, and slightly unconventional business lessons of 2013. Click here to see the full list .

“If you spend your life worrying about the worst-case scenario, you can’t be productive on the best-case scenario,” says Steve Fisher, a professional kayaker and National Geographic Adventurer of the Year in 2013.

Fisher, who already shared his journey through the Congo River’s notorious Inga Rapids with Fast Company, believes that taking calculated risks is an integral part of a well functioning expedition, or business, no matter the danger.

“When you have the expertise and when you’ve had experience that has led you up to that point, you can take educated guesses and can take risks [such] that you can be quite certain of success,” he says.





“Indeed, you take chances, but you realize that more often than not, you take a chance with the right steps taken along the way–you’ll come out okay.”