What Surviving Congo River Rapids Teaches Us About Always Being Tenacious

Kayaker Steve Fisher knows a thing or two about doing the impossible.

Fisher, who was named a National Geographic Adventurer of the Year in 2013, paddled the Congo River’s notorious Inga Rapids. The last attempt of its kind ended in tragedy when seven French explorers lost their lives on the same journey in 1985.

Steve Fisher

“Of course I was quite intrigued,” says Fisher of the moment when he first learned about the rapids. “There was no question in my mind that these rapids were impossible to survive.”

But after years of planning–and taking his preparation one wet step at a time, Fisher succeeded.

“With training, experience, and tenacity, you can accomplish all kinds of things that have never been accomplished,” he says. “It’s a matter of looking at your life, prioritizing, and sticking to it.”