Why Who You Sit With Changes The Way You Work

Kayak cofounder Paul English has a thing for geography: not just in the travel itineraries, but also in the physical layout of his company’s people.

As Rachel Feintzeig reports in the Wall Street Journal, Kayak and a handful of other companies have started to tinker with where their people sit, with reported boosts in productivity.

A case study comes in the form of Young Chun, a vocal product designer at Kayak. She was recently sent to sit with Kayak’s mobile team, who were known for being quiet.

“The first week that I was down there I was like, ‘Oh my god, I could hear a pin drop here,’ ” she tells the Journal. But only a few weeks later, she got the group chatting–and she was moved to another section of the office.

Sickness, ideas, and Other Things That Get Passed Along

While it might sound a little Gladwellian, English’s rejiggering makes sense when you think about how surprisingly collective a lot of our individual behaviors are. Like how if a leader is more mindful, her direct reports will be more productive. Or how BFFs make us more productive. Or the more varied the connections you have, the better the ideas you’ll get–though you might also catch a cold.

Which, as Feintzeig writes, is part of the wisdom of musical chairs.