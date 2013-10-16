Using Wi-Fi, Scratch Wireless Makes Smartphone Service Free

It’s a race to the bottom in the world of calling plans. Earlier this month, FreedomPop launched a freemium service that provides 500 MB of data, 500 text messages, and 200 minutes free each month. Now, another service called Scratch Wireless wants to be your new best friend through an ingenious Android modification that routes everything–text messages, calls, and data–through Wi-Fi.

“Wi-Fi is everywhere, and it’s free,” says Scratch Wireless’s website. “You only need cellular to fill the gaps. Our phones use Wi-Fi wherever possible–we call this Wi-Fi First.”

When you’re outside a Wi-Fi zone, you’re charged $1.99 per day for up to 30 minutes of calls and another $1.99 a day for up to 25 MB of data through a partnership with Sprint. There’s also a monthly pass for $14.99 that gives you 250 minutes of calls or 200 MB of data–still more expensive than FreedomPop but about half of that awesome T-Mobile $30 a month plan–and WAY cheaper than the $100 you’re paying to Verizon each month. But it’s entirely optional, of course.

Right now you can only use one phone–the $269 Motorola Photon Q–with the modified operating system on Scratch, but CEO Alan Berrey did tell Engadget that “a long list” of Sprint-compatible devices would be coming soon.