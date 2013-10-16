Oyster, The “Spotify For Books,” Comes To The IPad

Last month we saw the launch of Oyster, the iPhone app that lets you read unlimited e-books for $10 a month. Today, Oyster is adding an iPad app for iOS 7 and is shifting from an invite-only model to open access for anyone interested in subscribing to its apps, starting with a 30-day free trial.
Since you’re likely to use Oyster for iPad at home, versus when you’re out, the app features a dark blue background that the team says encourages readers to “get lost in their book” by dulling the reflection from the iPad screen.