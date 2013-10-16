Order Your Verizon Phone Online And Have It Delivered To Your Door That Same Day

You know the feeling: You order that phone online and then sit around for days mashing the refresh button on the tracking page. It just can’t get to you fast enough.

Verizon Wireless wants you to stop doing that. The carrier says it is testing a program that will let you order a phone from its website and have it delivered to your doorstep the very same day. As long as you order before 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, Verizon says it will guarantee same-day delivery by 7 p.m. in the evening.

The downside is that it will cost you–$19.99 for same-day delivery compared to $14.99 for overnight delivery. It’s only $5 more and we’re impatient, so we might just bite. But there’s always the option of in-store pickup if you want to save on shipping costs. Verizon is testing the service in Philadelphia and will roll it out to New York City, Dallas, San Francisco, and Pittsburgh soon.

We’re guessing this doesn’t apply to the gold iPhone 5S. That sucker’s still going to take weeks to come.