Hukkster: A Fix For Cost-Conscious Shopaholics

When Erica Bell and Katie Finnegan no longer had employee discounts at J. Crew, where they met while working as merchandisers, it was a rude awakening.

“We realized that the rest of the world had to shop how we were now forced to shop,” recalls Finnegan.

She and Bell were not content to accept their new fate, one in which they’d have to pay retail prices for cashmere sweaters in hues such as neon azalea (aka bright pink). Instead, they launched Hukkster.

The year-old company, based in New York, has built a following of 117,000 users with a combination of price alerts and promotion monitoring that allows shoppers to save on products they find online. Users receive updates when it’s possible to buy items for less, whether through a markdown, sale, or coupon code. When the new version of its mobile app arrives in late October, Hukkster will make it possible to wield that technology by entering a code from price tags of items in the retail stores of approximately 15 brands, including Gap, J. Crew, Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, and Anthropologie.

“Let’s say you find yourself at the mall. You have three things in your hand that you’re going to go pay for, and–it always happens–you’re like, ‘I also like that dress,’ ” says Bell.

Instead of heading back into the fitting room or forgetting the item altogether, Hukkster users can save the item by inputting numbers from the price tag into their phone. Then they’re alerted when it goes on sale. Call it the cost-conscious shopaholic’s cure for FOMO.

Hukkster App

For the brands, data about what consumers are tracking, in what colors and sizes, in what locations, and at what times of the day, week, or year are valuable and could help refine pricing, pinpoint new trends, help improve sales projections, and ultimately lead to more data-driven product design and production.