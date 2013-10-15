Twitter’s Investor Relations Account Was Apparently Created By A Monty Python Fan

In the updated document, the company notes that it intends to make business announcements using the Twitter accounts @Twitter, its corporate account, @dickc, the account of CEO Dick Costolo, and @TwitterIR, presumably Twitter investor relations. But @TwitterIR, at the time of this writing, is using the display name “Herring Shrubbery”–it has since been changed . . . if it is even run by Twitter.

Monty Python fans will recognize the reference to a scene in which the Knights Who Say Ni pose a challenge to find a “shrubbery” and cut down a tree using a herring.

For a company with a bird mascot, perhaps there is something symbolic about a herring that cuts down trees. Or, more likely, someone with a sense of humor was using the account, or forgot to change the name on the account before the amendment was filed. Either way, we’re amused.

