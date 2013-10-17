“Bridesmaids” and “The Heat” Director Paul Feig On How To Make <strike>Female-Driven</strike> Comedies Everybody Wants To See

Every few years or so, a prominent male will emerge from his decrepit old crawlspace to declare that women are not funny–usually when he has something to promote. If this person is feeling generous, he might backpedal and name an exception or two, while still maintaining a thesis that dismisses half of humanity. Unfortunately, the Internet’s inevitable next step is to blow a gasket trying to prove otherwise, paradoxically validating the contention by even responding to it.

A much more effective and elegant defense against this ridiculous, retrograde assertion is simply for women to continue being funny in as public a platform as possible–like, say, Twitter, or better yet, TV shows and huge hit movies. To that end, director Paul Feig has made it his mission to put funny women in front of and behind the camera for blockbuster summer comedies. So far, he’s been wildly successful at it.





Feig’s consecutive hits, Bridesmaids and The Heat, take place in a world remarkably like our own, except for one minor difference: women being naturally funny is taken as read. It’s a shame that critically and commercially adored comedies of the none-too-romantic sort seem revolutionary just by virtue of having female writers and leads, but here we are. Feig wants us to go somewhere else, though.

The creator of Freaks and Geeks and sometime actor says he’s always had something of a feminine sensibility, a claim supported by the well-observed journey of Lindsey Weir in Feig’s breakthrough high school dramedy. Since that show, the director has kept busy by helping launch Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy as global box office forces. His most recent comedy, The Heat, flipped buddy-cop convention on its head by casting McCarthy and Sandra Bullock as the cops, and apparently he wants to do the same thing to the spy movie genre–once again with McCarthy–on his next outing. With The Heat coming to DVD this week, Feig talked to Co.Create about twisting tropes, getting vetted by women, and why we need to retire the term “chick flick.”





I think it’s a slightly pandering idea that all women just want to see romance and they’ll always respond and show up. Even though Bridesmaids had that component, it was a story of female friendship. For me, that’s just a much more fun area and one that is less explored. I’ve seen my female friends with their girlfriends, and how strong and important those relationships are. I’ve also seen my wife over the years struggle to find the right female friends, and it’s, in a way, more complicated than trying to find guy friends. I think they’re deeper friendships too. If you show these kinds of stories that are important to women and that they don’t normally see, it really means a lot to a lot of people.

There are a lot of great ways to showcase sides to women so they’re not just fighting over a man. The female-driven scripts that get sent to me, I’m always kind of bummed out about. Because even when they explore friendships between women, it’s still through the context of a man. They’re fighting over a man or getting revenge on a man. That kind of stuff seems to be the motivating thing that holds them together. I feel like the industry’s been a little slow to branch out here. Even some scripts written by women still fall back on these tropes we’ve seen.