How The Most Productive People Master Nonstop Travel

A six-year veteran of Yelp , Miriam Warren established the user-generated review company’s London outpost and oversaw its European expansion, most recently into France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Poland, Turkey and the Czech Republic. Today she’s in charge of bring Yelp to the rest of the world. How does Warren stay productive while racking up the frequent-flier miles?

Time she wakes up

Before 7 a.m. if I’m not jet-lagged (which I usually am). In that case, it could be as early as 4:30 a.m. or as late as 8 a.m., depending on which country I’m in and where I’ve most recently been.

First thing she does in the morning

I do one thing that matters before checking my email. That varies by day and location, but it could be writing, taking a walk or run, giving someone I love a hug (or a call), eating breakfast, or giving a presentation a look with fresh eyes.

Apps and other assists

If it’s important, it makes it into my tasks list in Gmail. I use a spiral bound notebook to keep track of ideas and things I need to do. I also live by my calendar, scheduling time to work on important projects and to think.

Philosophy

I’m a big believer in naps (even if they’re only 10 minutes long and take place on a dodgy sofa in an airport lounge: I have no shame when it comes to sleep).

Speaking of, a fellow road warrior once told me that the key to surviving near nonstop travel is to sleep at night no matter where you are. And thanks to a certain brand of over-the-counter French sleeping pills, I almost always do.

Last thing she does at night

Fall asleep reading the New York Times on my iPhone. (I know, I know, this is bad, but it works . . . for me.)