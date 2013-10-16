The Most Absorbing Celebrity Portraits You’ve Ever Seen

Artist Ken Delmar was cleaning his paint brushes one day, when he noticed how the two-ply fabric of the paper towels seemed to grab the paint right off the bristles. He decided to try a canvas switch-up and, after testing a number of towel brands, settled on Bounty. The company found out about Delmar’s works and decided to sponsor a show of his paintings at the George Billis Gallery in Chelsea. The collection included portraits of famous actors, from Clooney to Angelina Jolie, colorful mask-like faces, and all nine supreme court justices. See the portraits in the gallery above.