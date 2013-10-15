Amazon Partners With HTC To Enter Smartphone Market

Amazon has partnered with HTC to make a foray into the smartphone market, the Financial Times reports. The two companies are reportedly working on three devices, one of which is in an advanced development stage. Still, there’s no guarantee these phones will ever see the light of day.

Rumors of Amazon working on a smartphone have existed for about two years, but the online retailer quickly put an end to a report last month that it was planning to launch a free smartphone. The FT‘s sources say a smartphone launch in 2013 is unlikely, but the company could introduce a smartphone next year–if it decides to continue with the project.