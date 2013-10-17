4 Steps To Truly Making Strategy Part Of Your Strategic Plan

“We put the ‘strategic’ in strategic planning,” said Michael Froehls, a brilliantly creative strategist who led the internal strategy consulting group for Citigroup and was head of strategic planning at MetLife International.

Froehls, as it happens, also just joined our consulting firm, Outthinker. We spent a recent day together in Las Vegas, walking through our approach and IP, when I asked him how he would describe what we do.

At first his response sounded like just a cute, clever turn of phrase, but the depth of his point has grown on me. As the year ends, we are flush with work, helping profit centers, IT groups, and business units design next year’s strategic plans. You are probably up to some version of this yourself. Whether you call it a strategic plan or your business or operating or market or staffing plan, you are bringing 2013 to a close and defining what you will do next year.

The problem is, your strategic plan will probably not actually be strategic. Indeed, strategic planning was never meant to be so. It was born out of the need, in the early 1920s, to better manage unpredictable business cycles, and by the 1950s had evolved into a short-term budgeting exercise. In the late 1950s, strategic planning began extending its foresight, evolving into “long-range” planning and started incorporating game theory, SWOT analyses, and scenario planning. But the practice has always sought to help your business or team understand the environment and decide how to react.

In other words, our tools, indeed our entire approach, helps us react, not shape; predict not change; remove uncertainty, not create the kind of exciting unexpected changes that can really lead us to greatness.

We’ve run maybe 300 strategic design efforts over the past 10 years and, to be honest, an embarrassingly large portion of them devolved into traditional strategic planning processes. They spat out a reasonable, logical, but also predictable strategy.

But sometimes magic occurs. In addition to this reasonable, logical strategy–improve employee engagement, increase efficiency (which, by the way, are the same things your competition is going to prioritize)–sometimes we add some icing to this cake, topping up with a strategic idea that really is disruptive . . . to your market, not to yourself.