Is Apple Hiring 1,700 U.S. Workers To Build The Mac Pro?

Remember when Apple announced that the radically redesigned Mac Pro would be manufactured in the U.S.? Reports suggest Flextronics America, an Apple contract manufacturer, is hiring up to 1,700 workers to build a “next-generation desktop computer” in Austin. Could that be the Mac Pro?

Flextronics has spent tens of millions of dollars to renovate its factory in Austin in the last two years and currently employs more than 2,500 people in the area. Though the company didn’t mention a particular brand for the computer it’s manufacturing, Flextronics said it would aid moving computer production from China to Austin. The Mac Pro is expected to ship by the end of the year.