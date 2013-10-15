Grand St. Breaks Every E-Commerce Rule–Can It Survive?

An the dawn of Internet shopping, you’d be lucky to find spare computer parts or a chemistry set. Today, you can get a Starship Enterprise pizza cutter or Angry Birds merch in a rainbow of franchises. As online marketplaces becomes saturated with all things nerd, the truly cool things–the gadgets that are really revolutionary–get lost in a sea of franchised crap.

Grand St., an online purveyor of awesome techno-things, is betting that folks would prefer toys that inspire wonder. But the company runs counter to the data-driven, long-tail e-commerce model that the big boys ascribe to. Can it survive against the monoliths of ThinkGeek and Amazon?

Their plan is audacious: Curate cool stuff, give their new items only two weeks to sell. Instead of a huge inventory, Grand St. offers just five “Featured” items at a time, each for only 12 days, staggered so that a new gadget replaces an old one every other day. If popular enough, products can be resurrected for sale in a greatest hits-style Collection gallery–but it’s the 12-day revolving door that lets Grand St. experiment with products they believe in.





You’d expect that the staff at Grand St. makes their picks by some data-driven method–but this is pure, old-fashioned human curation. Using products extensively in their office is the way they vet their inventory and find things like the i-H2OGO, a fun smartphone app-controlled RC car powered by pure hydrogen.

“We do need to make money to support what we do, but whether we sell one unit or 10,000 units, it’s more important that we spark people’s interest,” said partner developer Dustin Kerstein, who finds and evaluates products for Grand St. “We want people to educate themselves around some of these things that we haven’t seen.”

By pouring water into the charging station, a miniature electrolysis plant that splits the H2O via solar power, users can juice up the i-H2OGO using carbon-neutral hydrogen. A cool science demonstration, i-H2OGO may be more famous as the evolution of its predecessor, the H-Racer, which made its parent company Horizon Fuel Cell Tech famous for helping engineers demonstrate the efficacy of hydrogen cars to car giant execs.

Grand St. was impressed with Horizon Fuel Cell Tech’s altruistic approach to further fuel cell tech by selling fun, educational toys, and that fit with the kind of products Grand St. wanted to put in front of the devoted community it built since launching last December.