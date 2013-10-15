This Algorithm Can Predict Your Success At University

In a large university full of lecture classes, it can be hard to pinpoint the students who are falling through the cracks. Over the past several years, Purdue University has been experimenting with a data-driven solution way to find kids who are at risk for dropping out, or who–in a critical mass–might indicate which classes or majors have inadequate instructors. Administrators call it a “student success algorithm,” but it’s official name is Course Signals –and if it works, it could change the way modern universities are run.

Incorporating data-mining and analysis tools, Course Signals not only predicts how well students are likely to do in a particular class, but can also detect early warning signals for those who are struggling, enabling an intervention before problems reach a critical point.

Results so far are impressive. According to data released by Purdue last month, six-year graduation rates are up 21.48% since the project’s start, while grades for those students who use Signals in two or more classes are improved significantly next to those who don’t. So far, close to 24,000 students have been directly impacted by the project, with more than 145 Purdue instructors now using the algorithm in at least one of their courses. This semester a total of 100 courses are covered–with even more planned for next Spring.

The question is: How do students feel about having their academic careers predicted for them? How would you feel if your next student advisor was an algorithm?

Unlike traditional means of quantifying student success, Purdue’s algorithm looks at more aspects of the learning experience than just the basics: taking into account 20 different reference points, from standardized test scores and current grades, to past academic history and efforts to interact with software like e-learning tool Blackboard Vista.

At its core, Course Signals is based on an observation that belongs more to the social sciences than to computer science. The so-called “Hawthorne Effect” states that people will improve or modify aspects of their behavior when they know that they are being studied. Translated to academia, the idea is that the more feedback students receive about their current standing, the higher the grade they will ultimately achieve.

Of course, a neat insight is nothing without the proper implementation. According to Matthew Pistilli, a research scientist in Academic Technologies at Purdue, getting the technology accepted by students came down to two things: understandability and access. To achieve the former, Pistilli decided to adopt the familiar metaphor of traffic-light signals to help contextualize a student’s success as they continue along a particular route.