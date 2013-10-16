Albert Einstein, Warren Buffet, And Bill Gates Have All Loved Downtime–Do You?

Our brains are gluttons: While they amount to only 2% of our body weight, they gobble up 20% of our calories. What do we do with that information? First, we can eat a brain-oriented breakfast. Second, we can recognize that our gobbling gray matter needs its rest.

Ferris Jabr writes in Scientific American that rest–and its counterintuitively productive effects–isn’t all about naps, but turning down the devices and creating some constructive downtime in your day.

We have an intuitive sense that always being on isn’t the best thing for us or our work: Albert Einstein was a master of leaving space in his day, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner makes sure his schedule has empty spaces, and both Warren Buffet and Bill Gates know to protect their time.

But now research is showing the how and why our brains do so much better when they’re let off the leash of the to-do list. Let’s look at Jabr’s work to see why.

1) It makes you a more ethical person.

Scientists have a new name for the state during which your mind begins to wander. USC’s Mary Helen Immordino-Yang authored a review of research on the default mode of mind wandering–which, she concludes, is positive for three reasons.

You recall memories.

You imagine the future.

And you feel social emotions and investigate their moral connotations.

The mind wandering–or default mode, as you might say–is better understood with another phrasing: “constructive internal reflection.”