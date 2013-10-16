Hate Happiness? Then Keep Eating Lunch At Your Desk

When we talk about productivity, we’re really talking about working with our workday in a such a way that we can continually be awesome. There are many roads to the awesome workday: the boulevard of the insanely early morning , the alley of the ultra-productive night , the rest stop of the 3 p.m. nap .

But one thoroughfare to the awesome workday is getting thoroughly overlooked: lunch.

Two-thirds of us eat lunch at our desks–and it’s getting a little sad. This wouldn’t be a problem if we didn’t spend our energy all morning; unfortunately, we do. And the less energy we have, the worse decisions we make, the less productive we become, and the more annoying we are to be around.

So if we want to do better work throughout the day, we need to unplug at some point during the day. Like midway through. With a midday meal. But take note: as University of Tennessee at Chattanooga organizational psychologist Chris Cunningham tells the Wall Street Journal, where, how, and who you eat with is as important as what you eat.

Step away from the keyboard.

“Taking a lunch break away from the desk lets people separate themselves from the source of that (energy) drain,” Cunningham says. “And that offers the opportunity to build back some of those resources in the middle of the day–rather than just at the end when work is over.”

Resource replenishment is specific to the person, he says. You might need 10 minutes to recharge, your colleague might need an hour. The task for us, then, is to tinker with our lunches in the way we tinker with an idea: If we experiment with the way we lunch, we can arrive at the meal that best feeds us.