Can Cargo Drones Bring E-Commerce To Africa?

Africa is the leapfrog continent. As it develops and grows, much of its population is adopting the latest technologies, like cell phones and mobile banking, and completely skipping old-school infrastructure, like landline networks, PCs, and brick-and-mortar ATMs.

A growing number of people are asking: Why shouldn’t this idea apply to the continent’s commerce and shipping, too?

And what will Africa leapfrog to? Flying robots, drones, unmanned aerial vehicles–whatever you’d like to call them, they’re coming, and they’re bringing packages.

As drones enter the popular zeitgeist, media in the U.S. joke about the pilotless machines delivering silly stuff like tacos and pizza right to our doorstep. But in Africa, shipping via drone is a much more serious proposition–a lag in transit infrastructure could be a major snag in what’s expected to be the continent’s explosive economic growth over the coming decades, according to the African Development Bank. Forget human travels. If goods can’t get quickly to markets or customers, that’s going to be a big choke point.

“We actually think the sky is the place to go,” says Jonathan Ledgard, head of the Afrotech project at Switzerland’s École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) and former longtime Africa correspondent for the Economist.





Ledgard and roboticist colleagues at EPFL are now launching what they are calling the Flying Donkey Challenge to take shipping to the skies in Africa. The name is inspired by a discussion they had trying to explain the idea of delivery robots to an elder Samburu tribesman in Northern Kenya–he scratched his head at first, and then said, “Now, I see! You want to put my donkey in the sky.”

They are getting a prize competition off the ground this year that will run in stages through 2020. The race will involve teams competing to create a light, unmanned cargo aircraft that can fly around Mount Kenya, Africa’s second highest mountain, in under 24 hours while delivering and collecting payloads along the way that weigh 45 pounds. Ultimately, La Fondation Bundi, the nonprofit initiative of the Afrotech project at the EPFL and the Swiss National Centre of Competence for Research in Robotics (NCCR), aims to develop a commercial network that can carry cargo over long-distances quickly. “We’re very very agnostic about what the final donkey will look like,” says Ledgard.