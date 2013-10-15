General Assembly Launches Dash, A New Tool For Learning Coding Online

It started as a New York City-based incubator and education center for technology, entrepreneurship, and design. It expanded to D.C. last month. Now General Assembly has dipped a toe into the fast-growing world of free online tools to teach people to code with a new tool called Dash.









Dash, which “teaches HTML, CSS, and JavaScript through fun projects you can do in your browser,” began as an internal tool for students in General Assembly’s immersive courses. It was so popular, education director Brad Hargreaves told The Next Web, that they decided to open it up to the web. While the tool supports a more limited set of languages than Codecademy, Programmr, or the (paid) Treehouse, it makes up for it with super-cool design. The site looks slick and pretty. A little toggle lets you see your code in mobile or web format. It’s organized around projects with little slideshows to walk you through. Within seconds of signing on, you can “build your friend Anna a website,” or “build a responsive blog theme.”

Basically, if you don’t know how to code, you’re running out of excuses.