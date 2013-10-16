Rebranding The Redskins With These New Team Logos

99Design user mbingcrosby.

99Designs, a “marketplace for online design contests” has posted the results of a contest asking people to create a new name and branding for the team. Given the name options of “Warriors,” “Renegades,” and “Griffins” (plus a few outliers), the contest came up a wide variety of options, all of which would be not offensive at all, as compared to incredibly offensive. We’ve included some of our favorites, including the winner and runner-up, in the slideshow above.

99Design user Tlechleiter.

Now that owner Dan Snyder has seen some comps, maybe he’ll soften his stance on changing the name. Many commentators have noted that a name change would allow him to make a lot of money selling new team paraphernalia. Now we know what that might look like.