4 Fast Ways To Make Your Weeknights Better, More Productive

I love writing about what successful people do before breakfast . But I also think that the real sign of a mindful life is how people answer a different question: What should I do after dinner?

From studying hundreds of people’s time logs, I know what most of us do. After dinner, or after the kids go to bed, the television or laptop comes on. It makes sense. People are tired. In that relaxed post-dinner state, you probably won’t go to the gym, and most of the year it’s too dark to do much outside. Screen time is the default option, and it’s not a bad one. There are a lot of great shows on these days.

The problem is that these late-night weeknight hours add up. If your kids go to bed at 8:30 p.m., and you go to bed at 11 p.m., that’s two and a half hours a night to play with. Even if you don’t have children at home, if you’re home from work at 7 p.m. and done with dinner at 8 p.m., you can easily have three or more hours to fill. This is probably the bulk of your available leisure time during the week, and since it seems hard to do much with, life feels a lot less interesting than it could be.

Fortunately, if the TV is getting a little old, there are lots of other ways to enjoy these evening hours. Choose your approach right, and you’ll end the day mellow and happy, not wondering where the time went.

1. Think it through.

No, you don’t need to plan your evenings minute by minute. But just asking before the end of the workday if there’s something specific you’d like to do with yourself before you fall asleep can make the evening far more enjoyable. Maybe it’s making a special dessert, or maybe it’s doing a crossword puzzle with your partner, but whatever it is, thinking of it beforehand vastly increases the chances that it actually happens. What one thing would you like to savor today? If you’re keeping a micro-journal, what one memory would you like to record? How can you make that happen before 11 p.m.?

2. Find a project.