Shara Senderoff’s Plan To Do Away With The Resume

When Shara Senderoff , CEO and cofounder of Intern Sushi , was a college sophomore, a hiring manager said there was no way she would land an internship with producer Scott Rudin.

She called before applying and had been told it would be impossible for her to beat out 600 other applicants. So she wrote a cover letter that included visuals and opened with: “I know you said you wouldn’t look at this, but…”

Shara Senderoff

It worked, and she scored the internship, which turned out to be extremely successful. That experience coupled with a later internship, which was less than inspiring, sparked an idea for a way to improve the intern application and hiring process. “I wrote my business plan for Intern Sushi at a bad internship,” Senderoff, 28, says. “All they asked me to do was build Ikea filing cabinets.”

After graduation, she spent several years climbing the ladder in TV and film production, but never let go of her theory that college students with sparse resumes can shine brighter when they use multimedia to showcase their drive and talent.

“No one hands out a resume other than to get a job, but when you break down a resume it’s a vague and not necessarily honest story of your career path and experience,” Senderoff says. “So if there were a way for you to tell a more visual and detailed version of your professional story, then why not?”

Finally, in 2011, she succeeded in convincing her boss, television and film producer Mark Gordon, to back her startup.

“I had raised $80,000 while I was in college and had my business plan, but had never started the company because I couldn’t compete in that market without some big money behind me,” she says. “I had proven my concept by creating an internship program at [Gordon’s] company, so he said, ‘Let me be your first investor.'”