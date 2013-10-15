Rumor: Google’s Smartwatch Will Have Google Now Integration

We’ve heard little snippets about Google’s smartwatch, said to be codenamed the Nexus Gem . But now a new rumor ties the device’s launch date to that of the next generation of Android, version 4.4 KitKat , and suggests the phone is centered around an implementation of Google Now.

Google Now is Google’s attempt to move beyond instantaneous search results by actively know what Android users need before they ask for it. To do this, Now draws data from the users’ habits and interactions with Google’s numerous services, and presents information the user may find useful at that moment–like traffic jams on a regular commuting route. We’ve suspected the smartwatch might connect with Google Now before, since this could make such a wearable device much more useful than Samsung’s Galaxy Gear device or systems like the Pebble.

Google has also reportedly focused much of its energy on the device’s battery life, and has given it Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.