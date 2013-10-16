Polish Your Resume And Apply For That Dream Job Directly From Your Phone

Female-founded Levo League, a company that aims to connect mentors with early-career women, is taking a step back with the release of its mobile app. Unleashed Wednesday, Levo Resume provides a tool to help job seekers polish and share their professional info on the go–and even apply for jobs directly from their phones.

“The app will allow members to easily and beautifully build a résumé on the phone or tablet to have for the next networking opportunity,” cofounder and CEO Caroline Ghosn told Fast Company. Named one of Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business in 2013, Ghosn, a former McKinsey management consultant, created Levo League in 2011 when she realized how difficult it was for young women to find mentors. Since its inception, Levo League has live-streamed Q&As with figures such as Warren Buffett and Sheryl Sandberg that have drawn up to 8 million viewers.

“What we ultimately want to do is land women in jobs they care about,” chief product officer Sophia Chou said about Levo Resume. “No one talks about résumé building as a delightful experience. Anyone who claims that to be the case is not telling the truth.”

Levo Resume, available for iOS and Android, simplifies the résumé-writing process by letting users import information from their LinkedIn profiles. “You’re pretty much working off existing profile information. A discouraging place to start is by looking at a blank Microsoft Word document,” Chou added, though she noted those who wish to do so can start with a blank slate.

Users can create multiple versions of their résumés to highlight certain experiences or cater to different job applications. “Not one résumé is the end-all, be-all resume. There’s such utility in creating different versions of résumés, or what we call branches of résumés,” Chou said.

Levo League also has more than 200 companies on board that will accept applications through its mobile jobs portal, including startups (Dropbox, Warby Parker), nonprofits (Teach for America), and larger companies (AOL, Mattel). The app also features curated articles and career tips to help job seekers even after they hit submit.

“This digitally native generation is meeting the old practices in the recruiting environment that are outdated,” said Ghosn. “We have tremendous insight in how young people today want to get hired, what keeps them retained and motivated. We really speak to them in that language.”