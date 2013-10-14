Want To Pay For Just The TV Channels You Watch? Move To Canada

You might pay for a satellite or cable package for your home television, but you probably only watch a handful of channels–even though you might be paying for hundreds. In Canada, residents will soon be able to create their own cable and satellite packages, paying for only the channels they want to watch. In a recent appearance on the Canadian network CTV, the country’s industry minister, James Moore, said: “We don’t think it’s right for Canadians to have to pay for bundled television channels that they don’t watch. We want to unbundle television channels and allow Canadians to pick and pay the specific television channels that they want.”