Want To Pay For Just The TV Channels You Watch? Move To Canada

You might pay for a satellite or cable package for your home television, but you probably only watch a handful of channels–even though you might be paying for hundreds. In Canada, residents will soon be able to create their own cable and satellite packages, paying for only the channels they want to watch. In a recent appearance on the Canadian network CTV, the country’s industry minister, James Moore, said: “We don’t think it’s right for Canadians to have to pay for bundled television channels that they don’t watch. We want to unbundle television channels and allow Canadians to pick and pay the specific television channels that they want.”
Moore’s sentiments have been shared by some of the country’s cable and satellite companies, who have already begun to offer unbundled package options. How likely are U.S. cable providers to follow suit? All have struggled to prevent subscribers from cutting their cable costs entirely as they opt instead for alternative services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and iTunes. Offering unbundled channel options could help cable providers retain customers by charging them only for the channels they watch.