This Is What Kinect For Windows Could Do To Your Shopping Experience

The technology giant parlayed some of the benefits of its Accelerator program into profit-bearing commodities. The program, which linked Styku, a “virtual fitting room” with Kinect, ultimately led to an interactive lifelike experience of looking at 3-D avatars that are able to move, turn, and grab objects.

Today, Microsoft went a step further by debuting three short videos demonstrating the benefits of having Kinect in stores.

Imagine, you walk into a clothing store and you come across what appears to be a life-size poster. But the poster is a 3-D user-operated one-stop-shop. You can choose to try on a skirt from an array of colors or patterns, you can choose a purse or top to match, take a picture of yourself in that outfit, and then get all the information sent directly to your phone so that you can buy all the clothes you like, hassle free. The store may even throw in a discount just for your use of Kinect. Don’t want to buy clothes? What about something for your kids? You’re in a toy store with your two children and they start driving cars on a racetrack on a screen in the store. It’s like a videogame where you can purchase and bring home most of the parts. Again, it is hassle free.

These are some of the scenario videos Kinect for Windows released, probably in the hopes of getting retailers to buy the product and place it in stores. It is unclear if Microsoft’s Kinect hasn’t been placed in many stores or if the videos are just a promotional stunt, but the vignettes are definitely intriguing. And if they are any bit true to life, we will most likely be seeing them in malls nationwide soon enough.