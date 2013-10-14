Oh Snap! SnapHack Can Save Your Once-Disappearing Snapchats Forever

Popular sexting app Snapchat built its success among teenagers with ephemeral photos and videos that disappeared within seconds. A new app called SnapHack Pro has emerged to undo Snapchat’s secret sauce, letting users save and reopen Snapchat messages, Business Insider reports. There’s even a version in the works to share Snapchats with friends, which goes to show you: Beware what you snap.

When users receive a Snapchat notification, they can choose to open the message in SnapHack first to save the video or photo to their devices’ photo library without the sender ever knowing. (The app won’t work with messages already opened on the Snapchat app.) Created by Darren Jones, SnapHack made its way to the App Store on Sunday and is available in the U.K. for £0.99.