Warby Parker’s Retail Stores Are Pacing 75% Ahead Of Schedule

Inside Warby Parker’s New York City headquarters, there is a corner of the office that serves as a retail showroom. Shoppers can peek through an opening to see the inner workings of the company while scheduling a $50 eye exam or picking out a pair of frames. This retail petri dish gives Warby employees regular exposure to customer feedback, and it also “funds the rent many times over,” says Warby Parker cofounder and co-CEO David Gilboa .

It’s quite a change from the dining room table in Philadelphia where Gilboa and his cofounders first invited customers to try on their low-cost, socially progressive frames. Today, Warby Parker’s four brick-and-mortar locations are growing 75% faster than expected. There are ten showrooms, and a retrofitted yellow school bus full of stylists and eyewear that travels around the country. Lines stretch out the door on some weekends at the flagship 2,000 square foot SoHo retail shop in New York City.

“Two years ago, in our first meeting, [J. Crew CEO] Mickey Drexler said we should move into retail stores,” Gilboa told the attendees of an Innovation By Design offsite design experience. The move to bricks and mortar may have been obvious to J. Crew’s CEO, who is now a Warby Parker board member, but the cofounders didn’t think it was a sure bet.

And that’s a good thing: Instantaneous decision-making, the stuff that corporate hero stories are made of, isn’t something that comes naturally. “Professional intuition is something that can take years to develop: think, the veteran fire fighter who ‘knows’ when things are about to go bad or the farmer who can ‘feel’ the rain coming,” says Derek Dunfield, a Neuroscientist and Behavioral Economist at MIT Sloan School of Management.

Warby Parker’s four brick-and-mortar locations are growing 75% faster than expected.

“People should be very careful about believing their gut has the right answer,” says Dunfield. “Even when you’re absolutely sure your intuition is right and your gut tells you why something is true, you need to run the data.” If you’re a veteran with a track record of success, like Drexler, by all means follow your instincts. But the rest of us—even CEOs—benefit from validation.

Warby Parker co-CEOs Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa

Gilboa and his cofounders have been trying to balance measurement with informed instinct ever since the company’s inception in 2010. “We were guys from business school…four outsiders trying to build a fashion brand,” Gilboa says. One of the first things they spent money on, even before collecting a paycheck themselves, was a fashion PR firm.