Artist Turns Famous Candy Brands Into Halloween Horrors

During Halloweens of old, parents feared that evil-doing neighbors would hide razorblades in unwrapped candy. Artist Andrew Bell would consider such a move redundant.

Bell has turned your favorite Halloween treats into the most terrifying candies you’ll ever see. His “Hershey Kisses of Death” are more likely to suck your blood than sweeten your tongue and his “Kill Kats” will surely make you choke (though if you’re dumb enough to bite into a vomit-green candy bar, it’s your own fault).

Bell’s creepy creations are currently on display at the Stranger Factory Gallery in Albuquerque, and in the slide show above, but who knows what plastic pumpkins they might end up in. Kiddies, be careful when you bite!



