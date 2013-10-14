Will Twitter Use Its MoPub Acquisition To Sell Ads On Other Sites?

When Twitter’s secret IPO filing became public, the world learned the company had a lot of valuable data, making $45.7 million last year selling its information to social-data firms. Following on its largest acquisition to date, Twitter is planning to use mobile ad firm MoPub, which it bought for a reported $350 million , to sell advertising on other websites and mobile apps, according to the Financial Times .

Twitter intends to mine its own data about who users follow and what they tweet to target ads outside its platform. Promoted Tweets maintains the bulk of the company’s advertising revenue, reaching $270 million in 2012, but building an ad exchange business with MoPub could create a lucrative stream of revenue. We’ve reached out to Twitter to confirm the news and will update this post when we hear back.