Confronting Kenyan Food Insecurity With Comics Journalism

One of the Internet’s largest political cartoon sites is getting into the business of publishing longer-form political journalism… in comic-strip form. Cartoon Movement , which bills itself as a “community of international editorial cartoonists,” recently published a long piece on food insecurity in Kenya by political cartoonist Victor Ndula .

The comic, called 50 Years On, Still Hungry, was published with the assistance of the African Media Initiative (excerpts are shown above). One of the piece’s strengths is its integration of multimedia into the comic strip. While the comic strip format is used to tell a longer enterprise journalism piece, readers can click on characters in the comic to see pictures and hear audio of them in real life–something the slideshow above unfortunately lacks. The full experience is well worth checking out.