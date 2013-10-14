Data-Driven Lending Could Help African Farmers Feed The World

Almost 200 million chronically undernourished people live in sub-Saharan Africa, where the world’s last large tracts of arable land sit fallow and unfarmed. An African bread basket could help feed an exploding world population , starting with the continent itself–but only one percent of bank loans in East Africa currently go to agriculture, mainly because a lack of data on African food commodities means that lenders can’t assess the risk.

Gro Ventures believes the solution is to create a network of farmers and collect their data, using it to create credit models which allow banks to vet farmers for loans. “Think of it as an operating system for agricultural lending,” says founder Sara Menker. By 2015, Gro Ventures hopes to facilitate loans of $25 million to East African farmers. But this real-life network would need to span millions of people without connectivity, and thousands of miles of land over 54 African countries–collecting everything from population distribution, predominant crop types and soil types, to previous weather patterns and estimates of supply.

Menker was a vice president in Morgan Stanley’s Commodities Group when she predicted that food prices would rocket due to rising population demand. Menker, who is Ethiopian, traveled around commercial farms in her home country and elsewhere in East Africa looking for a good investment. A viable commercial farm needs access to capital, seeds and fertilizers, crop insurance, storage, and distribution. “I quickly realized that farmers didn’t have crop insurance, that they were borrowing at really expensive rates, and that they didn’t have services,” says Menker. “I said this can’t be good business, so it became almost this four-year obsession while I was still at Morgan Stanley. Eventually, I realized that the reason that none of the businesses I looked at worked, or at least the risk profiles didn’t work for me, was because the cost of capital was just too high. That’s simply because there isn’t good data.”





Banks quantify the risk of a loan via a multivariate mathematical model called a credit model which predicts the ability of a borrower to repay and determines the interest rate accordingly. A credit model linked to a commodities market, a highly volatile market dealing in raw materials like agricultural products rather than manufactured goods, will include variables indicating the creditworthiness of the borrower but also factors which will influence crop yields and future prices. “In commodity markets, quantifying the risk means understanding the underlying fundamentals,” explains Menker. “The pieces of the puzzle which make the ecosystem work. It’s understanding weather patterns. It’s understanding the soil type. It’s understanding what are the predominant crops being grown in different regions. What are the populations in these regions? What do storage facilities in the region look like? That starts to give you a very good feel for what supply looks like as well as what demand will look like.”

Gro Ventures tracked down and aggregated data from a subset of the bewildering range of nonprofits, social enterprises, and developmental agencies which work on agriculture in Africa. The company also formed a strategic relationship with the African Risk Capacity Agency in the African Union to use data that organization had previously not made accessible. “From 35 of 54 countries, we have data that is pretty granular. By that I mean on a 10×10 kilometer basis,” says Menker.

One early problem the company encountered was that much of the data available was static or out of date. “If you go to an FAO database (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations), you will find that the last data point that they published was maybe from 2011. Things like prices, especially in East Africa, we are updating on a daily basis. Things like weather we are updating every 10 days. In Africa, it’s unprecedented,” says Menker. A data acquisition layer takes in the data in the form of spreadsheets, XML files, and GIS formats. The data harmonization layer reconciles the incoming data across different geographical and temporal dimensions.

Gro Ventures has also started to collect its own data. “The most underutilized source of information in this whole puzzle is the farmer,” says Menker. “The farmer is the best sensor you can have. He can answer very simple questions like, What are you planting? What have you sold today? Take a picture of a plant because that can indicate pests.” Data collection from farmers is still at the experimental stage. The company plans to partner with enterprises delivering agricultural services in order to bundle products to pay for the airtime of the farmers, or even to give farmers extra airtime in return for their data.