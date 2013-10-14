Using Your Facebook Friends, This Site Makes Domestic Violence Very Personal

Interval House, a Toronto shelter for abused women, has created a web campaign with the help of ad agency Union that makes domestic violence very, very personal. When you log into the site, Every Second Matters , using Facebook Connect, it populates the screen with images taken from the profiles of your female Facebook friends, behind a ticking clock and the text:

“Every second a Canadian Woman is abused. Who has to be affected to make you care?”

Visitors are invited to donate by “buying a second” on the clock.

While the site design is highly effective, the numbers are a bit fuzzy. There are over 31 million seconds in a year, after all, and only 35 million Canadians. In the U.S. an equivalent statistic is 1.3 million women victims of physical assault by a partner per year, or 2.5 per minute–far too many.

Yes, this is for a good cause, but there’s also an undeniable creep factor in mining peoples’ social networks and personal images for advertising. Ironically, victims of domestic violence have a great need to protect their online privacy because of the danger of vengeful exes. Facebook has been partnering with nonprofits to help educate this group on privacy controls and settings.