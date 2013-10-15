How Instacart Plans to Win the Same-Day Delivery Game

Apoorva Mehta says orders for his same-day grocery delivery business, Instacart, spike when cloudy skies make customers reluctant to run errands. In fact, that’s one of the main reasons Instacart just launched in Chicago.

“For Chicago we saw that for about one-third of the year there’s rain or snow,” he says of his San Francisco-based startup, “and because of what we learned in the Bay Area–that sales would spike on days when it rains–we chose to go there next.”

Apoorva Mehta

But the 27-year-old CEO doesn’t want Instacart to be a service people only use when they are avoiding bad weather. He wants to make same-day delivery the standard, promising to get a customer’s order to their doorstep one or two hours after they place a delivery. And among the increasingly crowded same-day delivery crowd, which includes Amazon, eBay, and fellow startup TaskRabbit, Mehta believes his business model will help him rise above the fray.

The company–powered by a team of 17 employees and about 300 independent shoppers who make up to $30 an hour–earns money by charging a delivery fee on each order and adding a slight markup to certain products, and has kept its overhead low. “We have a fundamental structural advantage over Amazon,” Mehta says. “We don’t hold any inventory, have any warehouses, or maintain a fleet of trucks. As a result, we can expand to cities much faster.”

Since launching a year ago, Instacart has scored partnerships with Safeway, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Costco, which serve as the company’s inventory. “With Amazon,” he continues, “you can only order the inventory that’s available at their warehouses.”

If it seems like Mehta has his sights firmly set on Amazon, it is in part because he is a former employee of the retail giant. It had been the sheer scope of Amazon’s fulfillment problem and the potentially enormous payoff for solving it that originally attracted him to take a job with the company.