The 5 Blind Men And Other Myths Of Innovation

“Edison consciously built on ideas from predecessors as well as contemporaries. And just as important, he assembled a team of people–engineers, chemists, mathematicians, and machinists–that he trusted and empowered to carry out his ideas. Names like Batchelor and Kruesi may not be famous today, but without their contributions, Edison might not be either.”

I couldn’t agree more. All people–and disciplines–access the world through their own perspectives, carrying narratives and baggage they do and do not see.

What we need, then, is to have people around us that have their hands on other parts of the elephant. If my company is almost wholly composed of engineers, then we won’t be very good at making products for people who aren’t.

Our upbringings, our education, our disciplines shape us as we shape them. This snowflake-like individuality showcases how each person has a unique potential, yes, but also a unique ignorance; we cannot escape our own perspectives. Which is why, if we want to do good work–and particularly if we want to innovate–we need to have ‘other.’

I love learning from ancient stories. Let’s explore the story of The Five Blind Men to understand why the only way to see our biases is through other people.

Hundreds and hundreds of years ago in India, there was a village that had five wise men. The townspeople would come to them with their problems: who to marry, when to harvest, how to prepare for the winter. The thing is, these were old men, and the state of ocular medicine wasn’t great, so it ended up that each of them was blind.





This wasn’t a problem–after all, one doesn’t need to be sighted to have a sound picture of ethics–until one day a creature that they had heard about all of their lives came to town: an elephant. They had all heard of an elephant before, but even when each was young, he hadn’t seen one. (Travel back then was hard, remember?) So, as wisdom-rich elders tend to be, they were curious about what an elephant was.